Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,282 IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IonQ by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

In other IonQ news, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 2,000,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $37,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 414,363 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,875.36. The trade was a 82.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 1,407 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $29,828.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 592,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,563,438. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock valued at $38,059,593. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONQ opened at $45.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 2.46.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 457.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. IonQ’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

IONQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IonQ from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of IonQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

