Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Ridge Resources were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 691.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Granite Ridge Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial cut shares of Granite Ridge Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Insider Activity

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 18,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $101,298.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,167 shares in the company, valued at $838,976.85. This trade represents a 13.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,814 shares of company stock worth $110,071. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $722.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.23. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.30 million. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 488.89%.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Free Report

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

