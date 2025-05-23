Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,942,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,578,000 after acquiring an additional 876,712 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,638,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,484,000 after buying an additional 632,718 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,646,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,055,000 after buying an additional 241,326 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,411,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,377,000 after buying an additional 39,262 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth about $98,978,000.

NYSE SKY opened at $85.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.37. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $116.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.04.

Several analysts recently commented on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

