Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,720 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,523,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,135,000 after buying an additional 581,847 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $47,712,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,855,000 after buying an additional 252,934 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,025,000 after buying an additional 151,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after buying an additional 139,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STRL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $182.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $206.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.57.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

