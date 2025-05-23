Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,985 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 827.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.82.

Summit Materials Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SUM opened at $52.54 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $54.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average is $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Summit Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.