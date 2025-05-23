Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 2,493 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. Wall Street Zen lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $77.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.85%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $109,220.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,831.18. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.