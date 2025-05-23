Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 25,205 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 25,205 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,548,000 after acquiring an additional 147,659 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,174,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after buying an additional 385,980 shares during the last quarter. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd now owns 740,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 104,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 7,313.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 455,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after buying an additional 449,113 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.89. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $159.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 12.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 10.10%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

