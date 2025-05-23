Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 25,873 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,873 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,874,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,773,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,778,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,185,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 573,579 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $902.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $27.59.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KSS

About Kohl’s

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.