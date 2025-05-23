Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 268 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 550,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,390,000 after buying an additional 22,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

O stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.73%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

