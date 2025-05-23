Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 308 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

EIX opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.63. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

