Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 45,171 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,171 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $39.71 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Argus set a $45.00 price objective on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

