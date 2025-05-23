Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 639 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Radian Group by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Radian Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Radian Group by 735.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Radian Group news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $133,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $11,231.60. This trade represents a 92.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average is $32.91.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $318.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.99 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Radian Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RDN

Radian Group Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.