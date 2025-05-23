Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 913 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $95.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.99.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $645,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,770.56. This represents a 16.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,879.68. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,692 shares of company stock worth $4,822,074. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

