Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 805.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in PRA Group by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRAA shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PRA Group from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $13.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $547.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.70.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $269.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.63 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brett Lee Paschke purchased 5,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $66,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,449.84. The trade was a 19.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

