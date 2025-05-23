Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $130.84 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $99.85 and a 1 year high of $139.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

