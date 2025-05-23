Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Reddit in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Reddit by 970.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 92,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.35, for a total value of $14,523,247.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,095,407.35. This trade represents a 44.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $3,133,062.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,466,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,800,524.81. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 851,261 shares of company stock worth $105,096,214 over the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDDT. Redburn Partners set a $75.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Reddit from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Reddit from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reddit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.45.

RDDT stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. Reddit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $230.41. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.18.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. The firm had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($8.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

