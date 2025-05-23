Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 1,341.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,082 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,881,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 549,884 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 45,635 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 377.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 62,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 96,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 67,943 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of LILAK opened at $5.09 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.55). Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LILAK

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Latin America

In other Liberty Latin America news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $36,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 231,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,243.13. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balan Nair acquired 22,779 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,894.39. This trade represents a 1.40% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Liberty Latin America

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.