LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LSI Industries worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 894.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 777.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $15.67 on Friday. LSI Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $468.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.25.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $132.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.72 million. Equities analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on LSI Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut LSI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

View Our Latest Research Report on LYTS

About LSI Industries

(Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.