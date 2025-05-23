Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Holdings Raised by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 90.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 135,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 578,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 240,752 shares in the last quarter. Expect Equity LLC bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MEC opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $310.07 million, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.15. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $23.02.

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.52 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

