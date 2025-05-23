McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

MUX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on McEwen Mining from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of McEwen Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

McEwen Mining Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MUX opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $413.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 51.31%. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUX. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $6,925,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 556.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,003,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 850,971 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 4,309.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 638,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 624,382 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 369.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 438,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,557,000. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

