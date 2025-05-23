Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lessened by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,219 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.0% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,100 shares in the company, valued at $19,481,631. This trade represents a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total value of $9,756,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,208,127.76. This represents a 13.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,743 shares of company stock valued at $58,375,673. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $430.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.13.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $454.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.59. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

