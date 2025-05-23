MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 1,215 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Power Integrations worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Power Integrations by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Power Integrations by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Power Integrations stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $79.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.44 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 129.23%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $98,166.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,397.73. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $488,557.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,231,790.20. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,561 shares of company stock valued at $642,092 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

