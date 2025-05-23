MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 1,273 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 197,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,987,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,076,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of BlackLine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $101,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 61,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,963.50. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BL stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $66.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.07.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

