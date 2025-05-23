MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 1,276 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,659 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 63,284 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 59,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after buying an additional 21,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $52.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.99.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $256.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.44 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.28%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.