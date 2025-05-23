MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 1,338 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 217.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 78,616 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $1,567,000. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of RUSHA opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.32.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens dropped their price target on Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,771. This trade represents a 26.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $634,837.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,892.31. The trade was a 78.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,981 shares of company stock valued at $938,472 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

