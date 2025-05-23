MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 1,545 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,635 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,805.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,000. The trade was a 15.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

CATY stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.17 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CATY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

