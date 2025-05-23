MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 36,965 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,888 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 36,965 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,214,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,015 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 251,661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,193,107 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 178,102 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 822.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 139,685 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 124,547 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $5.75 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

3D Systems stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $221.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

