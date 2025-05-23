MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 375 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,047,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Dorman Products stock opened at $126.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.86. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.05 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $507.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.09 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $96,741.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,779.72. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total value of $380,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,837.08. The trade was a 26.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

