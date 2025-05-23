MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 5,120 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,369 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FULT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price target on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

FULT opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.76. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $322.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

