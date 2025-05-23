MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 677 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Walker & Dunlop worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,772,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,845,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,318,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,181,000 after acquiring an additional 90,725 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

NYSE:WD opened at $66.71 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.18.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $237.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.78%.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, CEO William M. Walker bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,508,675.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,455,672.91. This trade represents a 4.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.