MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 986 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 279.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $104.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.57. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $139.13.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%. The company had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $322,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,137 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,186.13. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.14.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

