MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 836.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.98 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.00%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $36,628.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,011 shares in the company, valued at $452,571.60. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R David Rosato bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Eastern Bankshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

