MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 1,407 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of ABM Industries worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 834.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Sean Michael Mahoney sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $28,734.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,203.50. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 37,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $1,941,094.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,656 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,884.72. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,374 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,303. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABM opened at $51.40 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

