MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 20,029 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,791 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,029 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 38,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,862 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth $15,801,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.52 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 18.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

