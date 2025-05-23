MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 23 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.05% of Graham worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Graham by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GHC opened at $920.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $939.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $927.49. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $683.00 and a 52-week high of $1,015.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.29 by $0.35. Graham had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.05%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

