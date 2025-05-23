MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 654 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 20,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,506.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,229.26. This trade represents a 51.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $3,861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,247.60. This represents a 65.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,107,346. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.66. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $68.58.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.43 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

