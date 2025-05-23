MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 803 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,244,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in MGE Energy by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $89.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.48. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.27 and a twelve month high of $109.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $218.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.42 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 446 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.83 per share, for a total transaction of $40,510.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,451.56. The trade was a 4.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGEE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MGE Energy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

