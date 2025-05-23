MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 923 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,493,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Loews by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,499,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,983,000 after buying an additional 217,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,476,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,087,000 after buying an additional 210,594 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Loews by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after buying an additional 179,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $4,233,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,755,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,923,085.14. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $792,950.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,575.92. This represents a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,655 shares of company stock worth $13,323,294. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

L stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.70. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $73.15 and a 1 year high of $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.48.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.11%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

