MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 932 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $93.86 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $66.15 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $392.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sensient Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Mario Ferruzzi sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $159,210.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,445.70. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sensient Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.