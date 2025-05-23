MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

GNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Genworth Financial from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.