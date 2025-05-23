MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $724,473.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,890,187.04. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total transaction of $28,865.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,552.20. This represents a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,313 shares of company stock worth $1,171,707 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:MAA opened at $154.38 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.77 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.26.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MAA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $159.50 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.41.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

