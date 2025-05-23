MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.70 Million Position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CART. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 11,501.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,526,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487,654 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,506,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Maplebear by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,968,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,288 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth $95,162,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CART has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Maplebear from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Maplebear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Maplebear from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Maplebear from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maplebear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

In related news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $223,449.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 484,292 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,310.44. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $81,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,654,559 shares in the company, valued at $66,182,360. This represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,165 shares of company stock worth $1,541,785 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CART opened at $47.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Maplebear Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average is $43.60.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

