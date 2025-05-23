MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.71 Million Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,884 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Teladoc Health worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 700,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 125,111 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 20,936.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 426,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 424,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,443,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 384,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,894,000 after acquiring an additional 22,664 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 29,903 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE:TDOC opened at $6.91 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $640.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $92,712.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,473.36. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.