MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,465 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 37,558 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of NOV by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in NOV by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in NOV by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in NOV by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOV opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on NOV from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

