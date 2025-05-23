MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,546 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.03 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.