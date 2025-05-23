MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.83 Million Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $117,102,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $69,808,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $58,405,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $45,138,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,136,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,981,000 after purchasing an additional 486,756 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GMED opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $94.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.94.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $598.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.74 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMED. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

