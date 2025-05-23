MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,231,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,036,000 after purchasing an additional 160,853 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,361,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,425,000 after purchasing an additional 118,204 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,433,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 8,426.1% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $100.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.49. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $145.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.27.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.48.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

