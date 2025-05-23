MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MANH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,702,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,811,299,000 after buying an additional 50,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,005,000 after buying an additional 310,257 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,916,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,917,000 after buying an additional 578,295 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,861,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,960,000 after buying an additional 55,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,673,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,321,000 after buying an additional 841,276 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $187.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.01 and its 200-day moving average is $221.82. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.81 and a 12-month high of $312.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

