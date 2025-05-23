MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,538 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of Signet Jewelers worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,055,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,155,000 after buying an additional 286,974 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,599,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 427.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE SIG opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.81. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $112.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.39 by $0.23. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is -168.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Helen Mccluskey purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,062.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,575.76. The trade was a 5.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Kevin Symancyk purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $861,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,289.50. This represents a 42.01% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.