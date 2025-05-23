MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Holdings in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Remitly Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Remitly Global during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Remitly Global during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Remitly Global by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Remitly Global during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Remitly Global

In other Remitly Global news, major shareholder Ltd Naspers sold 11,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $272,391,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,441,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,361,543.05. This represents a 31.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bora Chung sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $295,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,171.96. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000,301 shares of company stock valued at $274,474,592 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Remitly Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Remitly Global Price Performance

Shares of RELY stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -119.26 and a beta of 0.16. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. Remitly Global’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Remitly Global Company Profile

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

